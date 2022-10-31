RaGa's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Hyd tomorrow

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which continued in Telangana on Monday, will enter Hyderabad on Tuesday.



He will visit the historic Charminar and is slated to address a public meeting at Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, hundreds of party leaders and workers were walking with senior leader in Rangareddy district on the sixth day of his journey in the state.

Rahul Gandhi resumed the walkathon from Shadnagar bus depot and after passing through different parts of the town halted at Papyrus Port, Kothur for the mid-day break.

The Congress waved at the people gathered on either side of the road to welcome him. He also interacted with few people and allowed them to take photographs with him

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to his late grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

"Grandmother, I am carrying both your love and Sanskar in my heart. I will not allow India, for which you sacrificed your life, to fall apart," he tweeted.

He also paid tributes to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, saying in a tweet that ironclad will united India.

"The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever."

The yatris also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi and also observed two-minute silence to pay respect to those who died in the tragic cable bridge collapse incident in Morbi, Gujarat.

The Congress leaders say the yatra is drawing tremendous response in the state as people in large numbers are joining the leader in the walkathon.

The yatra will resume in the evening and will halt near Pedda Shahpur Cross Muchintal. After covering 28 km through the day, it will have a night halt at Thondapalli, Shamshabad and enter Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other state party leaders participated in the yatra.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy appealed to all to rise above politics and join the Yatra, adding that everybody should at least walk 1 km with Rahul Gandhi.

Slamming Narendra Modi and the KCR governments at the Centre and in Telangana, respectively, he alleged that there is no difference between them.

The MP said Chief Minister KCR failed to fulfill promises made to farmers, unemployed youth and other sections of people.