Raghuram Reddy joins Singareni review meet

Kothagudem: Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy, on Sunday, attended the review of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) along with Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, who is on a two-day visit to the district.

The meeting was held at the Kothagudem Club and was attended by Singareni officials and labour union leaders. During the meeting, the Union Minister reviewed the functioning of the coal company and discussed key issues related to coal production, workers’ welfare and future expansion plans.

Raghuram Reddy called on the Union Minister and formally welcomed him. He also interacted with Singareni officials and shared his views on strengthening the public sector coal major and addressing local concerns.

Singareni In-charge Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Bhaskar and other senior officials were present at the meeting. The discussions focused on operational efficiency, safety measures and development initiatives aimed at benefiting employees and the region, officials said.