Rahman & Menon create magic for 'Bathukamma'

Hyderabad: Maestro AR Rahman and director Gautham Vasudev Menon came together to create magic for the 'Bathukamma' festival this year with a song by MLC Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi. Ahead of Bathukamma festivities, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and film-maker Menon launched the 'Bathukamma' song produced by Telangana Jagruthi at her residence on Tuesday. The song shot in Telangana districts was released ahead of the first day of the festival. The song has been composed by the Academy Award winner, sung by Uthara Unnikrishnan, penned by Mittapalli Surender, and choreographed by National Award winner Brinda.

The festival is an integral part of Telangana and it identifies with cultural identity of people of the State across the globe. The Telangana Jagruthi played a crucial role for cultural integration and strengthening roots of Telangana movement. Since then it has been an active force that represents the cultural and literary landscapes of Telangana not just in India, but internationally as well. The recent collaboration of Menon, Rahman, Telangana Jagruthi has added to the festive atmosphere in Telangana and has given especially women another reason to enjoy colourful and joyous 'Bathukamma'. Rahman took to Twitter to launch the song, he tweeted 'Bathukamma shubhakanshalu. "A festival of life. A celebration of togetherness. Bringing you a glimpse of the beauty of Bathukamma through "AllipoolaVennela" along with Telangana Jagruthi," he said in his Tweet.

In response, Kavitha tweeted, "The festival of colours, melody and togetherness, Bathukamma, is here. Here's sharing a glimpse of the special song for Bathukamma and a dream team for all my sisters." The nine-day-long festival is all set to be celebrated across Telangana and the world from October 6.



