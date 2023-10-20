Live
- Australia to fast-track national anti-racism strategy: Minister
- Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL challenging constitutionality of Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023
- Now improve your speaking skills via Google Search in India
- Amazon, Microsoft team up to protect users from impersonation scams in India
- Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP
- Delhi soon to get premium buses with WiFi, GPS, digital payments & CCTV: Kejriwal
- KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism
- BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'
Just In
Rahul Gandhi assures MSP to turmeric farmers, alleges BJP, BRS, MIM has secret alliance
Rahul Gandhi stated that the upcoming election is a battle between the looters and the people.
The Congress Vijaya Bheri bus yatra in Telangana continues for the third day. Speaking in Jagityal, Congres MP Rahul Gandhi stated that the upcoming election is a battle between the looters and the people. He criticized the ruling party, BRS, stating that all the looted money was going into the pockets of BRS leaders and accused BRS, BJP, and MIM of having a secret alliance, with MIM helping BJP win in various states.
On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi promised that if Congress comes to power, they would establish three sugar factories and ensure a minimum support price for paddy. Rahul also pledged to provide a support price of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 for the turmeric crop. He questioned why Prime Minister Modi and Telangana Chief Minister KCR are not coming forward for caste enumeration and criticized the lack of funds allocated to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the budget.
Recalling that his Parliamentary membership was cancelled and made to leave his official residence, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP could vacate him from the residence but not from the people's hearts. He said that he has a strong connection with Telangana people. He said that they would conduct the caste census after coming to power at the centre. He said that backward people can be identified and welfare schemes could be implemented only if a caste census is conducted.