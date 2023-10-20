Rahul Gandhi assures MSP to turmeric farmers, alleges BJP, BRS, MIM has secret alliance

The Congress Vijaya Bheri bus yatra in Telangana continues for the third day. Speaking in Jagityal, Congres MP Rahul Gandhi stated that the upcoming election is a battle between the looters and the people. He criticized the ruling party, BRS, stating that all the looted money was going into the pockets of BRS leaders and accused BRS, BJP, and MIM of having a secret alliance, with MIM helping BJP win in various states.



On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi promised that if Congress comes to power, they would establish three sugar factories and ensure a minimum support price for paddy. Rahul also pledged to provide a support price of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 for the turmeric crop. He questioned why Prime Minister Modi and Telangana Chief Minister KCR are not coming forward for caste enumeration and criticized the lack of funds allocated to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the budget.



Recalling that his Parliamentary membership was cancelled and made to leave his official residence, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP could vacate him from the residence but not from the people's hearts. He said that he has a strong connection with Telangana people. He said that they would conduct the caste census after coming to power at the centre. He said that backward people can be identified and welfare schemes could be implemented only if a caste census is conducted.