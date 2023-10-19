Rahul Gandhi brands KCR govt in Telangana as most corrupt in India

Bhupalpally(Telangana) [India]: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the K. Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana accusing it of being the most corrupt in the country and being controlled by one family.

"When you dreamed about Telangana state, you thought people's rule would happen in the state. But it is now evident that the rule of one family is happening in Telangana. The whole control of Telangana state is in the hands of one family and corruption in the state is the highest in the country," Rahul Gandhi said in Bhupalpally while addressing congress workers during his 'Vijayabheri Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged a secret alliance of BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AIMIM against Congress in Telangana.

"Look at BJP-BRS-AIMIM, these three parties attack the Congress party," said Congress Rahul Gandhi.

He said that K Chandrashekar Rao is going to lose the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

"KCR is going to lose this election. This election is between Raja and Praja(people). You dreamed about a Telangana where people's rule will happen. But for the last ten years, the distance between people and KCR has been widening," Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Telangana for a three-day visit as part of Congress' election campaign in the state which will go to the assembly polls on November 30.

During his three-day visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to have a series of public meetings and connect with labourers, farmers, and party members. This visit by both leaders is expected to provide a significant boost to the Telangana Congress.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district in Telangana on Wednesday.

The brother-sister duo arrived at Ramappa Temple in Telangana's Mulugu as part of their Vijayabheri yatra.