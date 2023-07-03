Rahul Gandhi has become a 'Remote Gandhi' and Khammam meeting proved he is a 'Pappu'- BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Monday referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the 'Remote Gandhi', who has read a script written by the Congress party leaders in the state.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister P Ajay Kumar, MP V Ravi Chandra, MLAs Redya Naik, J Surender, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah here at BRSLP office on Monday, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that a leader who is from a national party should do home work before coming to a state and speaking in the public meeting. "I used to feel bad when Rahul was referred to as Pappu but after seeing the promises he made in the Khammam meeting, I got a feeling that he is truly a Pappu. He has read a script which was given to him by the 'sannasis' here," said Prashanth Reddy.

The BRS leader asked why the Congress party which was in power in the state as well as at the Centre, could not implement the schemes like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Why the Congress government did not implement Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour power power, pension of Rs 2,000, Kalyanalakshmi and others. On the promise of Rs 4,000 pension, Prashanth Reddy said that before promising the schemes in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi should implement these in Congress ruled states like Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and others. He also asked why the Congress party did not promise this in the Karnataka state.

Lashing out at the Congress leader for calling KCR a monarch, Prashanth Reddy said that the real monarch was Rahul Gandhi. In what capacity Rahul Gandhi made these promises. There is a Congress party president, there is a floor leader but Rahul Gandhi makes promises, this is real monarchism, said Prashanth Reddy.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that everyone thought Rahul Gandhi got maturity with his Bharat Jodo Yatra but the Khammam meeting proved he was yet to mature.

MP V Ravi Chandra said that people will come in large numbers for public meetings and it was seen during the public meeting of film star Chiranjeevi and other leaders but winning the elections is what matters. He said that the BRS government led by CM KCR will come into power once again in the state.