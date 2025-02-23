Rahul Gandhi Inquires About SLBC Tunnel Incident, Appreciates Rescue Efforts

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over the phone to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations following the SLBC tunnel accident. During the conversation, Revanth Reddy briefed him on the measures being taken by the state government.

The Chief Minister informed Rahul Gandhi that as soon as the incident was reported, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and relevant officials were dispatched to the accident site to oversee the rescue operations. He further stated that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with personnel from the defense sector and HYDRA representatives, were actively involved in the rescue efforts.

Revanth Reddy assured that all necessary medical aid was being provided to those injured in the incident. He also emphasized that every possible step was being taken to safely rescue those trapped inside the tunnel.

Rahul Gandhi, who discussed the situation for nearly 20 minutes, closely monitored the developments and commended the government's swift response. He also urged the authorities to take all possible measures to ensure the safety and rescue of those affected.