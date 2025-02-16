Rahul Gandhi reaffirms support to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations about a growing rift between Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the former AICC chief has entrusted Revanth with the responsibility of coordinating with members of the INDIA bloc. His task is to ensure a unified protest in Parliament on March 10, demanding a caste census, similar to the one recently conducted in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi will also be engaging with the heads of the INDIA bloc regarding this issue.

This decision was made during a one-hour meeting between Revanth and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday. During their discussion, Revanth briefed Rahul on the successful execution of the caste census by the Telangana government and raised the issue of SC categorisation.

Revanth also extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi for two proposed public meetings in Warangal and Nalgonda. Additionally, concerns over increasing factionalism within the state unit of the party were addressed. Rahul is said to have provided guidance on improving internal coordination, emphasising the role of the newly appointed party in-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan, who is reportedly Revanth’s choice.

Later, speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy mentioned that the state government would soon decide whether to constitute a commission or committee to formulate welfare schemes based on the findings of the recent survey.

Addressing internal criticisms from certain party leaders, he stated that his priority was to implement Rahul Gandhi’s directives and that he does not take intra-party comments personally. He reaffirmed that his accountability lies with the people, as he is committed to fulfilling electoral promises made in consultation with Rahul Gandhi.

Revanth is also reported to have updated Rahul on preparations for the upcoming MLC elections under the MLA quota and the forthcoming local body elections. The Congress is poised to secure four out of the five seats that will become vacant in March. Regarding the disqualification of MLAs who defected from the BRS to Congress, Revanth asserted that the party is adhering to legal procedures and Supreme Court directives. He questioned BRS leader KT Rama Rao on how leaders like Sabitha Indra Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who were originally elected on the Congress and TDP tickets, were inducted as ministers without facing disqualification. He pointed out that the previous Speaker had failed to act on disqualification petitions filed by the Congress and TDP at the time.

As for the much-anticipated Cabinet expansion, Revanth clarified that the matter was not discussed during this meeting.