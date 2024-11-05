Rahul Gandhi to Hold Crucial Discussion in Hyderabad on Caste Census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently busy with election campaigning in Maharashtra, is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Tuesday. During his visit, he will hold important consultations with leaders of public organizations and BC (Backward Classes) groups regarding the state's prestigious caste census initiative.

Rahul Gandhi will spend approximately two hours in the city, arriving at Begumpet Airport at 4:45 PM via a special flight from Maharashtra. From there, he will head directly to the Gandhi Ideology Center in Boinpally, where a meeting will take place at 5:30 PM. Around 200 leaders from public organizations and BC groups, as well as 200 Congress leaders, are expected to attend. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi will listen to their views and provide his insights, emphasizing the significance of the caste census.

According to TPCC sources, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and several other ministers are expected to participate in the event. The arrangements for the meeting were overseen by TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, who conducted a review on Monday with Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and district Congress leaders. They also inspected the arrangements at the Boinpally venue.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi will return to Begumpet and fly back to Delhi at 6:30 PM.