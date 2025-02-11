Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit to Telangana: Interaction with Students During Train Journey

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an unexpected stop in Telangana on his way to Chennai. He arrived in Hanamkonda at 5:30 PM as part of his travel itinerary and took a brief rest for two hours before continuing his journey.

A key highlight of his visit was an interactive session with students. As part of this initiative, he is set to board a train from Warangal Railway Station, engaging with students traveling from Delhi to Chennai. This interaction aims to understand their concerns, aspirations, and perspectives on various issues.

At 7:30 PM, Rahul Gandhi will resume his journey to Chennai, where he is expected to participate in further engagements. His travel plan and student interactions are seen as part of his outreach efforts ahead of upcoming political developments.