Rahul to walk 26 kms in Palamuru

Mahbubnagar: On his first leg of walkathon in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi is expected to resume and continue his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gudeballur village to Makthal mandal headquarters on Thursday.

After Bharat Jodo Yatra had a brief break for 3 days on the occasion of Deepavali festival, Rahul Gandhi is expected to reach Hydrabad from Delhi on Wednesday early morning and later on will reach Gudeballur village and resume his walk.

According to Congress party sources, Rahul Gandhi will walk for 26 kilometers and scheduled to reach Makthal before 5 PM. continuing his Yatra, the former former Congress president will start his walk on Thursday from Makthal and before that he is expected to offer special prayers at Kanyakaparameshwari Temple. Rahul will have lunch at Bandlagunta village and later in the evening will have a brief public meeting at Gudigandal village.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi entered into Telangana on October 23 and after walking briefly for about 3 kilometers put a break to the Yatra at Gudeballur village and left to Delhi on the occasion of Deepavali festival.

After 3 days of vacation Gandhi will resume his Padayatra and continue in Telangana for the next few days.