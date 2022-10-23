Rahul Yatra to enter Telangana today

Hyderabad: 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Telangana's Gudeballur village on October 23.

Telangana Congress has made grand arrangements to welcome Rahul's marathon walk at the entry point on the Karnataka-Telangana border.

After breakfast at Gudeballur, the Yatra will take a three-day break from October 23 noon till October 26.