Raids at TRS leaders residence in Siddipet ahead of Dubbak bypoll

The police on Saturday conducted raids at the residences of TRS party leaders in Siddipet ahead of the Dubbak bypoll. The police said that they have information about huge money flow for the Dubbak bypoll.

The raids were simultaneously conducted eight places including the residences of Dubbak market committee Chairman Bandi Srilekha Raju, ZPTC Ravinder Reddy and MPP Pushpalatha Kishan Reddy, president of Arya Vysya Samaj president Chintha Raju, Siddipet municipal chairman Raja Narsu, Suda chairman Mareddy Ravinder Reddy, councillor Maccha Venugopal Reddy, Siddipet party president Kondam Sampath Reddy.

The police said that they have found no cash in the raids and also carrying out the inspections at residences of TRS leaders and their kin. Tension gripped in Siddipet with the raids at the TRS party leaders residence two days ahead of the bypoll.

Last week, the raids were conducted at the residence of BJP leader Raghunandan Rao's kin where the police seized Rs 18.65 lakh cash. The raids caught the attention of the Central Election Commission (CEC) which appointed IPS officer Saroj Kumar Thakur as police observer for the bypoll.







