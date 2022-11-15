Raids on Rajagopal Reddy's firm

Hyderabad: After the Munugodu byelection outcome, it seems the TRS-led State Government has targeted BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. A 150 team of officials from the State Commercial Taxes wing and GST cast a wide net on the offices of Rajagopal Reddy's Sushee Infra and Mining Company Limited. The city-based company was facing allegations of evading GST payments in the mining activities.



It may be mentioned here that Sushee Infra was awarded Rs 18,000-crore worth coal mining contracts that has created a political storm during the run-up to the Munugodu bypoll. After the finalisation of the mining works, Rajagopal Reddy quit the MLA post elected on the Congress ticket and joined BJP. He contested the byelection from the saffron party and lost to the ruling TRS.

Sources said that the officials of state Commercial Taxes wing visited the company offices and verified the documents regarding the payment of GST particularly state share and violations if any in the searches. Officials said that all the issue of evading the payment of GST has come to the notice of the Commercial Taxes department and the same was communicated to the GST officials working under the Union Ministry of Finance. All the documents will be verified thoroughly and action would be taken if the company is found to have committed any irregularities in the payment of taxes to the state.