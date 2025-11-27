Railways intensifies security checks across stations after Delhi blast alert

Hyderabad: Security checks have been intensified across major railway stations under South Central Railway following the blast near Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on November 10. The enhanced measures aim to prevent any potential threat to crowded transport hubs and reassure passengers during peak travel days.

Teams from Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police are conducting joint inspections at key stations, including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Bomb detection and disposal squads and dog squads are carrying out anti-sabotage checks on platforms, waiting halls, cloak rooms and inside trains.

The operation includes passenger frisking, baggage screening using metal detectors and strengthened CCTV surveillance, while staff and vendors have been instructed to maintain heightened alertness. Officials said the checks are precautionary, introduced to eliminate risks and maintain public confidence.

No suspicious objects have been found so far, and railway authorities have urged passengers to stay vigilant and support the ongoing safety efforts.