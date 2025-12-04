Railways introduces 6 new Sabarimala special trains

Hyderabad: To handle the surging December–January pilgrim traffic, South Central Railway has introduced six Sabarimala special trains and extended two existing services connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with Kollam. The move aims to provide additional capacity during the peak season when thousands travel to the hill shrine.

Under the new schedule, Train 07125 from Narsapur to Kollam will operate on December 27, while Train 07127 from Charlapalli will run on January 10 and 17. Return services from Kollam, including Train 07126 and Train 07128, will operate on selected Mondays in December and January.

All trains include AC, sleeper and general coaches and stop at major junctions such as Vijayawada, Renigunta, Chittoor, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Ernakulam town.

Two routes Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Kollam and Kollam to Charlapalli have also been extended for early January 2026, maintaining existing timings and halts. The Railways stated that the expanded services are designed to ease crowding and offer smoother travel for Sabarimala pilgrims during the busiest period of the year.