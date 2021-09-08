Rain creates havoc in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Heavy downpour across Karimnagar has thrown life out of gear on Tuesday. The rains wreaked havoc inundating the Karimnagar, Sircilla and Jagtial towns. Many low-lying areas, residential colonies submerged in floodwaters while transportation was cut off to many villages in the district.

In Karimnagar, floodwater entered into houses and shops in Padmanagar, Vidyanagar, RTC workshop area, Ganeshnagar and Ramnagar besides several other areas in the town. The collectorate, registration office, and tahsildar offices were also submerged. The road transportation from Karimnagar to Sircilla and to Jagtial was disconnected due to overflowing streams.

Low-lying areas in Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns were flooded and waters entered into the houses in several areas. Karimnagar District Collector RV Karnan declared a local holiday for all educational institutions following the rains and floods in the entire district. Satavahana University also announced the postponement of ongoing degree exams.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Municipal Commissioner Garima Agarwal visited several areas flooded by the rainwaters in Karimnagar town. In Huzurabad, BJP leader Eatala Rajender visited the submerged areas and made arrangements for food to the residents affected by the floods. According to officials, the district recorded an average of 15.31 cms of rainfall during past 24 hours with highest rainfall of 25.34 cms in Huzurabad, Saidapur received 23.8 cm rain followed by Jammikunta with 21.52 cm rain. Mandals like Ramadugu, Choppadandi and Gangadhara recorded above 10 cm rain.