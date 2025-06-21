Rain forecast issued for Telangana and AP for next two days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted light to moderate rainfall across Telangana this weekend, influenced by surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal and the southwest monsoon. The Meteorological Department predicts scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout the state, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in certain districts.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a likelihood of moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in various districts. Additionally, strong gusty winds, potentially exceeding 50 kilometres per hour, are expected statewide.

The districts likely to experience thunder, lightning, and light rain include Adilabad, Komarambhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad.

Regarding temperatures, Khammam-1 is predicted to reach a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Mahabubnagar may see a minimum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius.

In Andhra Pradesh, similar weather conditions are anticipated, with the possibility of moderate to light rain across many districts, also stemming from the same climatic factors affecting Telangana.