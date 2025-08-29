Rain fury: Streams overflow, roads inundated in Siddipet

Siddipet: Due to the impact of a low-pressure system it has been raining continuously for the past four days in the district. The downpour led to flooding across the district. Low-lying areas are completely submerged, streams and rivulets are overflowing; check dams and lakes are filled with water everywhere. As a result of the rain, water has accumulated heavily in low-lying areas; most roads are inundated, causing severe inconvenience to traffic movement.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Siddipet, Cheriyal, Gajwel, Pragnyapur, Dubbak, Nangunuru, Chinnakodur, Mirudoddi, Maddur, Komuravelli and Doulmitta mandals. A huge inflow of floodwater entered the Komati Cheruvu here causing it to overflow with a strong current. Similarly, in Dubbak’s Mirudoddi area, the Kudavelli stream is gushing with inflow.

Many roads here are submerged, disrupting traffic and causing serious hardship for commuters. Normal life has been thrown out of gear by the heavy rain, with several colonies flooded.

Transportation services have also come to a standstill. Water even entered some apartments due to rain intensity.

Komati Cheruvu is overflowing. Due to the strong flood current, Srinagar Colony, Haripriya Nagar, Srinivasa Sagar and Seetharam Anjaneya Talkies areas have been inundated. Water entered several vehicles and apartments, causing severe difficulties for residents.

On the Hyderabad highway, near Bavis Khana bridge, water is flowing across, flooding the area and blocking vehicle movement. Following the collector’s orders, schools declared a holiday. Officials are continuously monitoring the situation.

In several villages, transport has completely come to a halt. In Dubbak constituency near Akbarpet, three farmers who were stranded across a stream were rescued by the NDRF teams. The new and old bus stands of Siddipet were submerged. Collector Hemavathi and Police Commissioner Anuradha toured the flood-hit areas of the town.