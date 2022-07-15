Rain situation being monitored hourly: CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday informed that the State government is taking all precautions to prevent the loss of lives and minimise the damages due to heavy rains in the State.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is continuously monitoring the situation and officers are working at the field level across the State.

Somesh Kumar held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan and took stock of the rising situation due to the incessant rains over the last few days and water levels in the Godavari river and itsimpact.

Special focus is given to Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadrachalam districts due to heavy discharge. Seven NDRF teams have been deployed of which three are in Bhadrachalam, two in Mulugu and Bhupalpally.

Lowlying areas have been identified and the situation is being continuously monitored on an hourly basis.

During the meeting, officials said that the IMD has predicted light rainfall in nine districts, very light rains in another 10 districts while the remaining districts will receive no rainfall.

The situation in most of the districts is normal and no major incidents have been reported from any district.