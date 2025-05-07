Rains bring welcome respite to denizens in RR dist

Rangareddy: Amid the blazing sun that continues to cause heat waves across Rangareddy district, there are few mandals that have started receiving the breeze of monsoon. According to reports, at least four out of 27 mandals have received rainfall in the district.

According to the rainfall report being provided by the district Collectorate on May 6, Rajendranagar stood top among the list of mandals in the district with 11.4 mm maximum rainfall on Tuesday.

Serilingampally received 7.0 mm, Hayathnagar received 6.8 mm, Abdullapur recorded 4.8 mm and Gandipet got 3.0 mm showers during the same period. Known as the most densely vegetated areas in the district, all these four mandals are now began to receive rain ahead of the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the heat waves are still prevailing in most of the mandals in the district, causing a severe drought and dryness. Among them, Shankerpalle, Balapur, Ibrahimpatnam, Manchal, Yacharam, Mudgul,Amangal, Talakondlapalle, Keshampet,Kadthal, Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Chevella, Kothur, Nandigama, Farooqnagar and Kondurg are the worst affected mandals in the district.

As per the statistics being provided by the district Collectorate, a total of nine mandals received 0 mm rainfall while 18 received 0.1-15.5 mm rainfall. Among them, Rajendranagar get maximum 11.4 mm showers on Tuesday. On an average, at least 11 mandals received excess rainfall in the district while 16 received normal rainfall this season, as per the report.

The statistics revealed that the cumulative monthly normal rainfall as on date has reached to 843.5 mm this year as against the 725.8 mm showers during the same period in 2023-24.