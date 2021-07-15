Rains hit road connectivity in Mancherial

Due to the heavy rains for the last two days, road connectivity to several remote villages has been disrupted in Mancherial. The downpour washed away the temporary bridge across a stream disconnecting five villages from outside world.

Also, nine villages were submerged in water. It was learned that the connectivity of many villages in Nennal, Jannaram and Dandepalli mandals was hit by the rains.

According to data available on the official website of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) the average rainfall of the district was assessed to be 40.7 mm. Hajipur mandal received the highest rainfall, followed by Dandepalli which saw 63 mm of rainfall. The district so far recorded 402 mm of rainfall as against the normal 332 mm, showing an excess by 21 percent.