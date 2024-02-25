Rains likely in Telangana today and tomorrow amid Surface Circulation in Bay of Bengal

Live
The sudden cold weather in Telangana has caught residents by surprise, with the Meteorological Department predicting rain for the state today and tomorrow. A surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring light to moderate rains to many areas of the state for the next two days.
In Hyderabad, the sky has turned cloudy, with officials warning of sporadic rain showers over the next 48 hours. The twin cities are likely to experience rain in the evening hours, with moderate rainfall expected in regions such as Adilabad, Komurambhm Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Vikarabad, and Kamareddy. Thunder and lightning are also expected in many places.
The sudden change in weather has led to a drop in temperature across the state. Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated on the weather forecast.