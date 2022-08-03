Rains to continue lash Telangana for two more days

Hyderabad: With continuous rains lashing erstwhile Telangana, there is more in store as many districts in the State are going to receive heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. For the last few days, the state is witnessing heavy to moderate rains.

In the last 24 hours, Dammapeta of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district has received the highest rainfall of 163.3mm. In the GHMC limits, Rajendra Nagar, Dabeerpura, and Bandlaguda received the highest rainfall.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal Urban and Rural, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Kangaon, Mahabubabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, and Medak districts on Thursday.