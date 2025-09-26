Rains wreaks havoc in Hyderabad disrupting normal life

Hyderabad has been grappling with incessant rain due to a low-pressure area, leading to severe waterlogging on city roads. The flooding has particularly affected several colonies in Yusufguda, creating significant challenges for motorists.

Traffic disruptions have been reported in various parts of the city, compounding the difficulties faced by commuters.

In response to the situation, staff from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have initiated relief measures to assist those affected.