Rainwater enters Yadadri Balalayam

Nalgonda: Incessant rains hit the erstwhile Nalgonda district, whereas Yadadri hillock witnessed sudden downpour in the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources, water entered Balalayam of Yadadri due to uninterrupted rains from the doors of temple main entrance. Water flowed through the stairs and entered into the queue lines of Balalayam as revival works of the main temple are at final stage.

Priests faced problems in performing Suprabhata Seva in the morning as rainwater entered Balalayam. Temple staff drained rainwater with pumps.

Meanwhile, Addagudur, Bhudan Pochampally, Choutuppal, Ramannapet, Athmakur (M), Valigonda, Mothkur, Narayanpur and Bhongir mandals of Yadadri-Bhongir district witnessed moderate to heavy rains. Whereas, Ramannapet recorded lowest rainfall of 0.5 mm and Bhudan Pochampally recorded highest rainfall of 135.4 mm.

In Suryapet district, 18 of 23 mandals witnessed drizzling to heavy rains. Highest rainfall of 13.4 cm recorded in Gridepally mandal and district average rainfall recorded as 22.2 mm.

In Nalgonda district, moderate to heavy rains witnessed in Gurrampodu, Tirumalagiri (Sagar), Kattangur, Kangal, Nampally, Shaligowrarm, Peddavoora, Miryalguda, Tripurarm, Munugodu and Dameracherla mandals.

Chandur mandal received highest rainfall of 12 cm, whereas Sheshaleti stream was overflowing due to heavy rains.