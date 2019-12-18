Trending :
Raiway police seize 38 kg marijuana in Khammam

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized 38 kg of marijuana from two minor boys here at Khammam railway station.

Based on specific information, the police intercepted the two boys who are waiting for Delhi train on platform number 2. Around 38 kg of marijuana were found in their bags. It yet to be known from where the banned substance has been procured.

The GRP police handed over the two boys to law and order police who booked a case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropics act. A follow-up investigation is underway.

On May 27, 2019, the Railway Police of Secunderabad arrested three members for smuggling 136 kg of marijuana. The police seized the contraband from them in Rajdhani Express. The arrested are transporting the substance to Agra from Vishakapatnam.

