Raj Bhavan illuminated in pink for breast cancer awareness

Hyderabad: To commemorate International Breast Cancer awareness month, Telangana Raj Bhavan has been illuminated in pink for the 5th consecutive year by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation on Thursday.

Just before the Illumination on Wednesday, Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana met Dr P Raghu Ram, Founder and CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and expressed his condolences on the passing away of Dr Ushalakshmi, the Founder Chairman and inspiration behind Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

Hyderabad is the only city in the world where so many historic monuments and prominent buildings have been turning pink for one night for over 15 years now. Several iconic monuments and prominent buildings – Charminar, Buddha statue, T -Hub, Prasads Imax, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge & KIMS Hospital have been illuminated in pink earlier this month.