Raja Singh's wife files writ in HC, seeks quash of PD Act

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh's wife T Usha Bai filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court to quash the Preventive Detention Act filed against him. She submitted that the order of preventive detention, vide proceedings in SB 1 No. 156/PD-1/ HYD/2022 dated August 25, as approved by the Principle Secretary, General Administration (Law and Order) vide GO No.1651, is illegal, arbitrary, contrary to the law and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.



She brought to the notice of the court that Hindi is the mother tongue of the detenu. He is not conversant with English and Telugu; he can read and write Hindi only.

The papers served to Singh show the orders of detention and grounds of detention are in English, Telugu and Hindi; all material papers served are in English and Telugu only.

Usha Bhai submitted that there are a number of mistakes in Hindi, when compared to the detention order in English. The supporting material supplied along with grounds of detention are in English and Telugu. The detenu is deprived of making effective representation on the detention order, as he is deprived of knowing the contents of the supporting material enclosed in the grounds of detention.

The petitioner prayed the court to direct the respondents, i.e., Principle Secretary, GAD (Law & Order), The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to release Singh, who is lodged in Central Prison, Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, by suspending the preventive detention order and setting him free. The plea may come for hearing before the bench in a day or two.