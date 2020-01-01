Rajanna Siricilla: Officials ordered to remove mudrocks in the back water of MMD canals

Rajanna Siricilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Wednesday suggested officials of the Engineering and Municipal departments to remove the mud rocks that are obstructing the flow in the back waters of the Mid Manair Dam.



The Collector along with Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah inspected the backwater of MMD on bike here in Rajanna Siricilla district.

The Collector ordered the officials to remove the weeds that are grown in the canals through which the backwater is flowing along with waste materials including plastic items which are present to the sides of the canals.

The Collector also visited the Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Siricilla town and inspected the area where the dining hall for the students was proposed to be constructed. After observing two tree in that proposed area, the Collector ordered the school management to transplant them to other areas instead of cutting of them and to plant the trees at some other place at the premises of the school.

The Town Planning officer Ansar was also present along with other officials.