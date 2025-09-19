Rajanna temple makeover works pick up steam

Rajanna- Siricilla: The Telangana governmentha’s large-scale development project at Sri Parvati Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada, popularly known as the Rajanna Temple, has been progressing at fast pace.

The government has laid out an ambitious Rs 696.25 crore development plan for the historic shrine. Spearheaded by Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, the initiative aims to transform the historic temple into a major global spiritual and cultural hub, blending rich heritage with modern infrastructure to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

The project is scheduled to be executed over four phases between 2025 and 2028, focusing on expanding the temple complex, enhancing pilgrim amenities, and improving the surrounding infrastructure.

Phase 1

The temple complex is being significantly expanded from its original 28.74 guntas to 4.6 acres, involving the demolition of old structures to make way for modern infrastructure. A substantial allocation of Rs76 crore has been dedicated for this large-scale expansion, aimed at enhancing the overall facilities and providing a more comfortable and enriching experience for devotees.

Rs35.25 crore has been allocated to developing a modern Annadhanam facility to cater to thousands of devotees. Already sanctioned, tenders have been called, and work has been awarded. Total phase 1 estimate cost is Rs 111.25 crore.

Proposed key works in phase 1 Include:

Outer (Maha) Prakaram wall construction, Raja Gopuralu (royal tower gates), Maha Mandapam (grand hall), Nagireddy Mandapam. Installation of Shri Anjaneya Swamy idol at East Gopuram, Kala Bhairava Swamy shrine, Jwalamukhi Ganda Deepam (sacred fire lamp structure), Suryabhagwan Swamy shrine.

Restoration of Deva Dharma Gundam (sacred ritual tank), Addala Mandapam, Veda Ashirvachanam and Anustana Mandapam, Kotilingala Mandapam, Veerabhadra Swamy shrine, Nityakalyana Mandapam, Nityanivedana Mandapam, Anna Pooja and AbhishekaMandapam, Satyanarayana Vratha Mandapam, Kode Vishranthi Mandapam, Vahana Mandapam, Yagashala (sacred fire ritual hall) such development activities are underway.

Golden plating of Vimana Gopuram

As part of the temple’s grand facelift, officials have proposed gilding the Vimana Gopuram with gold plating in phase 1. This luxurious enhancement is expected to add to the temple’s spiritual and architectural splendor, making it a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Phase 2

Under this phase, additional works within the temple complex and Annadhanam block will be carried out. New components in the sacred zone to further enhance spiritual experience will be added. Expected cost is Rs285 crore.

Phase 3

Under this phase, development of additional sacred zone components will be done, which includes construction of Gudi Cheruvu bund and Ghat development for improved access and aesthetics. Expected cost is Rs 100 crore.

Phase 4

In this phase, development of 20 acre to provide parking space and pilgrim amenities will be done. Place-making for the surrounding temples, junction improvements, and pedestrian-friendly zones to ensure seamless movement of devotees will be carried out. Expected cost is Rs200 crore.