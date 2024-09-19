Rajendra Nagar Police Crack Down on Notorious Burglary Gang, Recover Rs 35 Lakhs in Stolen Goods

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against organized crime, the Crime Staff of Rajendra Nagar Police Station, in conjunction with the CCS Rajendra Nagar Zone, has apprehended four individuals believed to be involved in a series of house burglaries, alongside one receiver. This operation led to the detection of five separate cases across the jurisdictions of Rajendranagar, Raidurgam, and Pet Bhasheerbagh police stations.



The police seized approximately 600 grams of gold and diamond ornaments, estimated to be worth around Rs 35 lakhs, along with a Bajaj Discover motorcycle registered under AP29CB425.

Details of the Arrested Individuals:

1. *Gunjapogu Sudhakar* (aliases: Sai, Salman, Kaka, Danger, Antony) - 33 years old, an auto driver from Sriramnagar Colony, Mehdipatnam.

2. *Bandari Samson* (alias: Lucky) - 22 years old, a car washer from Cleanway Washing Service Centre in Saroornagar.

3. *Shanidev Salunke* (alias: Sunny) - 20 years old, a welder from Narayanaguda Colony, Kothur.

4. *Amarjeet Singh* (alias: Amar) - 31 years old, a driver from Kothur.

5. *Gunjapogu Suresh* (aliases: Surya, Suri) - 30 years old, a car driver from Attapur, and sibling of A1.

Criminal Background:

Gunjapogu Sudhakar, identified as a habitual offender with a long history of crimes, has allegedly committed around 50 property-related offences. His history includes multiple incarcerations and invokes under the PD Act by Asifnagar Police. Reports indicate that he forged friendships with A2 and A3 while serving time, leading to the orchestration of their criminal plans.

Seized Items:

The police recovered various jewelry items, including:

- A gold necklace with stones (267 grams)

- A gold peacock necklace (62 grams)

- Gold bangles and earrings, among others, totaling around 600 grams of gold and diamond ornaments.

Criminal Cases Detected:

The apprehension has led to the detection of several cases:

1. Cr. No: 667/2024 U/S 331(4), 305 BNS at Raidurgam PS

2. Cr. No: 888/2024 U/S 331(4), 305 BNS at Rajendranagar PS

3. Cr. No: 784/2024 U/S 457, 380 IPC at Petbhasheerabag PS

4. Cr. No: 785/2024 U/S 457, 380 IPC at Petbhasheerabag PS

5. Cr. No: 921/2024 U/S 303(2) BNS at Rajendranagar PS.

The operation showcases the effectiveness of police collaboration and commitment to public safety. The investigation was carried out under the experienced eye of senior officials including DCP Sri Ch. Srinivas and ACP Sri T. Srinivas.

The dedicated efforts of the police team from Rajendranagar PS and CCS have been recognized, with plans for suitable rewards for their commendable work in tackling crime in the area.