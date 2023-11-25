Live
Rajendranagar Congress candidate campaigns in Shamshabad, highlights Congress Guarantees

Rajendranagar Congress party candidate Kasturi Narender highlighted the importance of the promises made by the Congress Party and emphasized that they are committed to fulfilling them. He listened to the concerns and grievances of the people in Shamshabad and assured them that their problems would be addressed if the Congress Party comes to power.
The people of Shamshabad mandal were appreciative of Mr. Kasturi Narender Anna's efforts to connect with them personally and understand their needs. They expressed their support for the Congress Party and their hope for a better future under their leadership.
Overall, the campaign in Shamshabad mandal proved to be successful in creating awareness among the people about the promises of the Congress Party and gathering their support for the upcoming elections. Mr. Kasturi Narender dedication and commitment were evident throughout his campaign, and he left a positive impression on the residents of Shamshabad mandal.