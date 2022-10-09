Rajgopal Reddy is a symbol for degenerated politics

Chandur (Munugodu): Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy stated that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has betrayed the people of Munugodu by resigning from the MLA post for contracts. He described Rajgopal Reddy as a symbol of degenerated politics. He called upon the people of the constituency to teach a befitting lesson to Rajgopal in the by-election.

Leaders and cadres of BJP and Congress parties joined the TRS in the presence of Minister Jagdish Reddy on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that farmers not only get meters for the motors and electricity reforms and agricultural laws created by the Modi government would be implemented if they support BJP and added that farmers' life will become miserable if farm laws were implemented.

He said that welfare and development can only be possible with the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and added that the State welfare schemes should be expanded across the country.

Sankoju Sayanna, Tarumani Sudhakar, Sankoju Shravan from the 10th ward of Chandur Municipal Corporation, Irigi Ramanna and Irigi Venkatesh from the 4th ward have announced that they are resigning from BJP and joining TRS. So also, mandal BJP vice-president of Marrigudem mandal. Chityala Subhash Reddy, BJYM village branch president Amancha Harish, Antampet 1, 2, 3 ward members and their followers resigned from BJP and joined TRS.

Meanwhile, Kishtapuram village Congress leaders Maheswaram Naveen, Munukuntla Kiran and others resigned from the Congress party and joined the TRS.

Minister Jagdish Reddy invited both BJP and congress leaders into the party fold. In the joining programme, Legislative Council member Thakkellapally Ravinder Rao, Chandur Municipal Chairman Chandrakala, Councillors Anneparthi Shekhar, K Ram Reddy, co-option members Vahid, Boda Srikanth and others participated.