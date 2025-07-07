Rajgopal Reddy plans 34 govt schools in Munugode constituency

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Ina pioneering initiative to revive government schools and promote public education, MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy announced plans to develop 43 key government schools with upgraded infrastructure to accommodate at least 20,000 students in the Munugodeconstituency.

With only 9,500 students currently enrolled in 330 government schools in the constituency, he called for collective efforts from teachers and parents to improve quality and enrollment.

The MLA also launched a distinctive programme that rewards merit and encourages students studying in government schools.

Through the Komatireddy Susheela Foundation, top-performing students of Class 10 in government schools for the academic year 2024–2025 were felicitated with merit awards and cash prizes. A total of 188 students from 62 government schools across the Munugodu constituency were felicitated. Students securing first rank received Rs 15,000, second rankers got Rs 10,000, and third rankers were awarded with Rs 7,500 each.

Speaking at the event, Rajgopal Reddy stressed the importance of education over wealth, stating that knowledge remains forever and educated individuals become assets for society. He highlighted how private school education has become a social status symbol and emphasized the need to rebuild faith in government institutions.

Reddy urged parents to stay involved in their children’s education, noting that addiction to online games and social media is a growing concern. He recalled his own struggles and established the foundation in his mother Susheela’s name, inspired by her dedication.

He affirmed that the Susheela Foundation will continue to support educational initiatives every year. Foundation chairman Komatireddy Laxmi and students in large numbers took part in the programme.