Rajgopal Reddy sold 90K votes for `22K cr - TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Munugodu: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy stated that TRS and BJP are doing opportunistic politics and called upon people to drive away those who sold themselves.

Revanth released a charge sheet on the failures and frauds of TRS and BJP after the meeting of Congress party in Munugodu on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC chief lashed out that BJP and TRS are doing opportunistic politics. Where was the BJP when people fought against Rajakars? How many years has it been since the birth of TRS? he questioned. Congress played a key role to get independence for this country. Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana. Prime Minister Nehru and Patel merged Hyderabad into India.

Liberation Day was not conducted for the past eight years and added that now they are giving announcements that it will be held.

BJP and TRS are making a fuss in the name of religion and hatred is being stirred among the people. He said that it is the wish of the Congress that people should be united. People didn't get double-bedroom houses; Dalits did get three acres of land. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should tender apologies to the people of Telangana.

Stating, the government had not sanctioned funds for the development of Munugodu, he informed that only those who sold themselves and cheated people got funds. He called upon the party ranks to know the strength of the Congress in Munugodu and added that no political party had the power to defeat them in the past.

It is an open secret that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy sold himself to the BJP, he added. He accused TRS of looting the 'rich state'. He predicted that the Munugodu by-election verdict should be a compass for Telangana. Former Minister Jana Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC leader Bosuraju, Mallu Ravi, Palvai Sravanti, Damodar Reddy and others participated in the meeting.