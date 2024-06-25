Live
Rajiv Aarogyasri staff seek wage hike
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rajiv Arogyasri Contract and Outsourcing Employees Association met with Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday, seeking enhancement of salaries and increasing the cadre strength of the Aarogya Mitra Data Processing Officers.
The association members met the Health Minister at his camp office in the city on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, Raja Narsimha responded positively to the request made by the representatives of the association. He said that he would take their issue to the notice of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and strive hard to solve their problems.
