Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader

Warangal: Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the first to sow seeds of development in the country, Youth Services, Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.

He and a host of Congress leaders paid tribute to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary at the MGM Junction here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jupally said that Rajiv was a visionary leader who revolutionalised telecommunication and information technology in the country, driving the youth in a new direction in the 21st century. He proposed a world free of nuclear weapons at the United Nations General Assembly.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy hailed Rajiv as a great leader who strengthened the Gram Panchayats and introduced reservations to women’s representation in the local bodies.

Naini said that the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi is celebrated each year as Sadbhavana Diwas. It’s a reminder of Rajiv’s commitment to fostering a sense of unity and harmony among people of diverse religions and cultures.

Warangal MP K Kavya, MLAs K R Nagaraju, K Srihari, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna, TPCC leaders Kuchana Ravali and E V Srinivas Rao were among others present.