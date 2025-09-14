Rajnath Singh to attend TG Liberation Day celebrations

Khammam: “UnionDefence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate as the chief guest in the upcoming Telangana Liberation Day celebrations,” announced BJP national leader and Tamil Nadu–Telangana co-incharge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. Addressing a gathering in Subledu village, Tirumalayapalem Mandal on Saturday, Reddy underscored the BJP’s commitment to honouring Telangana’s history of resistance and sacrifice.

The event, organized as part of the BJP’s week-long Telangana Liberation Day campaign, saw Reddy unveil the statue of freedom fighter Shoaibullah Khan, who was martyred for his journalism against the Nizam’s rule. “Khan’s ideals must be included in school textbooks. He upheld journalistic values and laid down his life for truth,” he said.

Marking the occasion, Reddy contributed Rs 10,000 towards a rural journalists’ welfare fund, highlighting the party’s support for grassroots journalism.

Coming down heavily on the ruling Congress government in Telangana, he accused it of mismanaging the urea supply crisis, leaving farmers stranded. “It’s tragic that farmers, despite no festive rush or weather challenges, are queuing up day and night for fertilizers. The government has failed them,” he said. He also held the State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao responsible for the crisis. “Instead of serving the people, ministers have become contractors and contractors are acting like ministers. This is the height of Congress-style business politics,” he alleged.