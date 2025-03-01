Rajnath Singh urges youth to inculcate scientific temper

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the youth to inculcate scientific temper and excel in frontier technologies by making best use of the internationally-competitive infrastructure being established in the country due to the Government’s efforts.

He was inaugurating Vigyan Vaibhav, a two-day science and technology extravaganza organised in Hyderabad as part of National Science Day celebrations here on Friday. Rajnath Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s commitment to harness modern technology for the safety and security of the nation, terming education in the field as crucial for the future. India’s youth possesses tremendous potential and it is the Government’s endeavour to harness their capabilities to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

Rajnath Singh threw light on the New Education Policy 2020 which aims to transform science education in the country by encouraging creativity, critical thinking and innovation. He added that the theme of this year’s National Science Day i.e. ‘Empowering Indian youth for global leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’ reflects the same approach. He described the theme as a reflection of New India’s aspiration for progress through innovation and global scientific leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that Hyderabad has long been a hub of scientific excellence and technological innovation. He urged the young minds participating in Vigyan Vaibhav 2025 to dream big and embrace innovation with passion.

As part of the event, a grand exhibition has been organised which welcomed over 30,000 students. Featuring 200+ exhibition stalls, it provided a rare opportunity for students to witness cutting-edge defence and aerospace technologies developed by DRDO and leading Indian industries. The exhibition aimed to ignite curiosity, inspire innovation, and encourage young minds to pursue careers in STEM fields, fostering the next generation of scientists, engineers, techno-preneurs who will propel India towards global technological leadership.