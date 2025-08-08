Rajya Sabha members seek outcome of NEP 2020; govt highlights transformative impact

Hyderabad/New Delhi: In response to a joint query raised by eight Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Education has outlined the wide-ranging impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 over the past five years, citing data-driven reforms and measurable progress across school and higher education.

The question was raised by Brij Lal, Mayankkumar Nayak, Rameswar Teli, Amar Pal Maurya, Dr. K. Laxman, Kiran Choudhry, and Lahar Singh Siroya. They sought details on whether the government had conducted an independent sector-wise evaluation of NEP 2020 and plans for future assessments.

Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar responded that while a formal sector-wise evaluation is not yet complete, multiple indicators reflect NEP’s transformative influence. He cited the nationwide “PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024,” which assessed student competencies across Grades 3, 6, and 9, involving over 21 lakh students and 2.7 lakh teachers from 74,000 schools. The survey ensured strong representation from rural and tribal areas, with 63% of participants originating from rural regions. According to UDISE+ data, India’s school education system has experienced significant improvements between the years 2014–2015 and 2023–2024. Dropout rates have declined, mean years of schooling have increased, and youth literacy has risen to 97%. The number of female teachers has grown significantly, contributing to a more gender-balanced workforce.

In higher education, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2022–23 reported a 30% rise in enrolment since 2014–15, with substantial increases among SC and ST students. India now ranks third globally in the number of PhDs awarded in Science and Engineering.

The Minister also highlighted India’s rising presence in global university rankings. In QS 2026, 54 Indian institutions were ranked, with 10 in the top 500. International collaborations have expanded, with foreign universities such as the University of Southampton, Deakin University, and Queen’s University Belfast establishing campuses in India. Indian institutions such as IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad are also establishing campuses abroad.

Patent filings by educational institutions have tripled in two years, with 23,306 applications in 2023–24, accounting for over 25% of total filings. India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index has improved from 81 in 2015 to 39 in 2024.

The Ministry affirmed that NEP 2020 continues to guide reforms with structured timelines and methodologies, aiming to make education more inclusive, holistic, and globally competitive while remaining rooted in India’s cultural context.