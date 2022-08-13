Raksha Bandhan marks National Unity Day

Nizamabad: The Raksha Bandhan festival was celebrated as National Unity Day in the district on Friday, said Collector Kamareddy, adding that it helps to strengthen the secular system.

People celebrated the Rakshabandhan ceremony by valuing the Indian culture and traditions. To celebrate the Diamond Jubilee and to express national unity, this time the tricolor is symbolized by the women who have used the tricolor rakhis extensively.

Many people reached the Collectorate and congratulated Collector C Narayana Reddy by tying rakhis. District president of Telangana Rashtra Samiti labour department Vijayalakshmi, RBVR society representatives Amrita Reddy, Narender Reddy, Amarjeet Reddy, Sujith Reddy, Pramod Reddy and others were among those who met the Collector.