Rally and Conference Held Demanding 3 Acres of Land for Landless Poor Labourers

Gadwal: On March 29, marking International Day of Struggle for Landless Agricultural Labourers, a rally and conference were organized under the leadership of the Telangana Agricultural Workers Union (TAVU) in Ieeja Mandal. Labourers from various villages participated, marching from Telangana Chowrasta to the Tahsildar’s office, raising slogans and demands for immediate allocation of 3 acres of land to landless poor labourers by the government.

During the awareness programs, rural women actively participated and discussed the challenges they face. Addressing the gathering, Jogulamba Gadwal District Women Secretary of the Agricultural Workers Union, Smt. Lavanya, emphasized that women’s rights can only be truly achieved when laws are not just on paper but are implemented with strong commitment. She also stressed that the solution to women’s issues lies in ensuring complete food security and healthcare for rural women.

On this occasion, a memorandum of demands was submitted to the Chief Minister of Telangana, Enumula Revanth Reddy, through the Tahsildar of Ieeja Mandal.

The event was attended by District General Secretary G. Narasimhulu, 54 labourers, Rural Employment Scheme APOs, Mandal Development Officer Sri Venkataiah, TAVU Ieeja Mandal President Govindamma, village leaders Jayamma, Prashanti Rajitha, members of various village associations, employment guarantee labourers, women agricultural workers, and activists including Shivaraju, Esanna, Urukunda Chari, and Maddileti.