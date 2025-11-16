Rally organised to mark Intl Elderly Week

Mahabubnagar: The district witnessed a heartfelt and inspiring start to the International Elderly Week celebrations on Saturday, as district Collector Viziyendira Boi flagged off an awareness rally aimed at promoting dignity, respect, and compassion toward senior citizens.

The rally began at the local stadium grounds and proceeded toward Ambedkar Chowrasta, drawing attention to the need for society to treat the elderly with sensitivity and care. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Viziyendira Boi emphasised that honouring and supporting the elderly is not just a responsibility but an expression of humanity.

She urged citizens to understand the emotional and physical needs of senior citizens and interact with them with patience, kindness, and empathy.

“We must respect their wisdom, acknowledge their experiences, and ensure they feel valued and included in our communities,” she said.

At Ambedkar Chowrasta, the Collector led participants in taking a pledge to uphold respectful behaviour toward the elderly, making the event both meaningful and impactful.

The programme saw active participation from several key officials and community representatives, including Indira, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge; Zareena Begum, District Welfare Officer; Additional SP Ratnam; ZP CEO Venkata Reddy; District Tribal Development Officer K. Janardhan; DMHO Krishna; Senior Citizens’ Forum President Jagapathi Rao, along others.