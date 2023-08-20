Live
- BJP, BRS are two sides of same coin, says Revanth Reddy
- Man in London tries to kill wife in Hyd with poison, mother-in-law dead
- Kharge constitutes new CWC: Tharoor, Pilot, Priyanka included
- CPI leader Narayana flays YSRCP govt. says it is supporting BJP
- Vijay Deverakonda reveals interesting news about film with Gowtam Tinnanuri
- Sree Leela replaced Rashmika in Nithin-Venky Kudumula project!
- Wildfires scorch US' Hawaii, Canada, Spanish island, causing heavy losses
- ‘Boys Hostel’ trailer: Naughty & crazy
- Tamil Nadu: DMK organises hunger strike for abolition of NEET
- ‘Bro’ OTT debut confirmed; here are the details
Just In
Ramagundam BJP leader Koushik Hari to join BRS soon
Senior BJP leader Kaushik Hari has met Ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on the same regard
Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader from Ramagundam constituency Kaushik Hari is all set to join the ruling party. In this regard, he met Ministers KT Rama Rao met with Harish Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Friday. He is believed to have expressed his readiness to join the party. Ramagundam local MLA Korukanti Chander and Government Whip Balka Suman were present on this occasion.
It is said that a huge public meeting will be organised in Ramagundam soon and many senior BJP leaders including Kaushik Hari will join the BRS on the occasion.
Kaushik Hari, a popular leader in Ramagundam area as the leader of organized and unorganized labor unions and has a good hold among the people. In 2009, he contested from PRP and lost by just 1200 votes. After that, he competed in 2014 and gave a tough competition. The inclusion of Kaushik Hari has gained importance as he is a strong leader among the youth of Ramagundam region.