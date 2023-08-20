Ramagundam BJP leader Koushik Hari to join BRS soon

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader from Ramagundam constituency Kaushik Hari is all set to join the ruling party. In this regard, he met Ministers KT Rama Rao met with Harish Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Friday. He is believed to have expressed his readiness to join the party. Ramagundam local MLA Korukanti Chander and Government Whip Balka Suman were present on this occasion.



It is said that a huge public meeting will be organised in Ramagundam soon and many senior BJP leaders including Kaushik Hari will join the BRS on the occasion.

Kaushik Hari, a popular leader in Ramagundam area as the leader of organized and unorganized labor unions and has a good hold among the people. In 2009, he contested from PRP and lost by just 1200 votes. After that, he competed in 2014 and gave a tough competition. The inclusion of Kaushik Hari has gained importance as he is a strong leader among the youth of Ramagundam region.







