Ramagundam: O&M Team secures 3rd place at Performance Improvement Process Convention

Ramagundam: 14th Regional PIP (Performance Improvement Process) Convention-2021 of Southern Region Stations of NTPC were held on July 29, 2021 through Virtual Mode, wherein 11 teams participated including three from Ramagundam.

Based on the performance, Ramagundam O&M Team comprising A Satyanarayana, DGM (Operation); Imran Ali Mohammed, Mgr (EM); Harish Ramisetti Mgr (Operation) and Shi Kushal Chakraborthy, Dy Mgr (Operation) received the Third Prize for their presentation on – "Modification of stage-1 DVR system to reduce unit outage time for SCC and OCC test of Generator".

While C&I Team from NTPC-Simhadri took away the First and the Electrical Maintenance Team from NTPC-Kudgi secured Second Prize respectively.