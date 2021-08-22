Ramagundam: Treated water supply network inaugurated

Ramagundam: Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager (Ramagundam & Telangana) inaugurated STP Treated Water Supply Network to NTPC Township Horticulture on Saturday.

Located inside the Telangana Project, the STP Treated Water Supply Network will discharge treated water for its township horticulture by using two pumps with each having 40HP capacity.

The sewerage water collected from NTPC townships will be treated at the facility before sending to horticulture purpose. The new facility is in line with NTPC's focus on reuse and recycle of water.

The existing Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has capacity of 3.5 Million Liters per Day (MLD) which was inaugurated early in the year.

