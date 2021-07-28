Ramappa abuzz with VIPs

Palampet (Mulugu): A day after its Ramappa Temple made to the coveted list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, the tiny Palampet village was abuzz with visitors and VIPs on Monday. Among those who descended on Palampet village were Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, legislators Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, G Venkatramana Reddy and Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya.

They all visited the temple and its surroundings. On the other hand, the villagers sported a huge smile in their faces distributed sweets, savouring the occasion.

Meanwhile, the administration set up an police outpost at Ramappa temple. Mulugu district collector S Krishna Aditya said that they have plans to hold a meeting with the ASI, police, revenue and Palampet Development Authority for protection of the temple premises.

Elsewhere in Warangal, Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) founders B V Papa Rao, retired IAS, and Prof M Panduranga Rao who played a significant role in the temple quest for world heritage site tag spoke to press persons.

Papa Rao eulogized the role of Indian Ambassador in UNESCO Vishal Sharma, MoS for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and G Kishan Reddy. He explained how the KHT worked for the promotion of Ramappa temple by preparing a dossier for India's nomination.

"It's still fresh in my memory that how I am along with Prof Panduranga Rao and Suryanarayana Murthy struggled to defend the nomination before the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in Paris in November 2019," Papa Rao said.