Ramappa to be developed to woo foreign tourists: Minister Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: The World Heritage site Ramappa temple will be developed for facilitating foreign tourists, said Minister for Tourism Srinivas Goud during question hour in the Assembly on Monday.

He said 'the temple is under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It is imperative to take ASI permission for every work at the temple site. But, ASI is neither taking up development work, nor allowing the government to start the work.

"The Tourism department has made 16 cottages and restaurants available for tourists. With the UNESCO recognition, foreign tourists are also likely to come in large numbers. We will set up water sports, adventure events, a convention centre and a theme park to meet international standards for foreign tourists. We are also developing historical places situated en route to the temple."