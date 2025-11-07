Ramchander Rao blames BRS, Cong for Hyderabad's decline

State BJP President N Ramchander Rao accused both the previous BRS government and the current Congress regime of systematically neglecting Hyderabad’s development and destroying the livelihoods of marginalised communities.

Addressing the BJP OBC Morcha’s Goud community meeting held at Motinagar on Thursday, Rao said Hyderabad, once hailed as a “Global City,” has now become a “Tragic City” due to the incompetence of successive governments. He blamed former Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao for failing to address critical urban issues during his 10-year tenure, citing pothole-ridden roads, traffic congestion, and poor drainage systems. He also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who currently holds the municipal portfolio, for not releasing the promised Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 crore for city development.

Highlighting the plight of the Goud community, Rao recalled that the Congress government under Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had issued G.O. 676, which led to the closure of toddy compounds across the state, devastating the community’s traditional livelihood. He accused the BRS of continuing this injustice and asserted that the BJP is the only party actively fighting for the rights, dignity, and economic self-reliance of the Gouds.

Rao further alleged that both Congress and BRS are focused solely on appeasing the Muslim vote bank, ignoring the needs of the majority population. He cited the attempt to allocate government land in Erragadda for a burial ground, which BJP leaders Deepak Reddy and Raghunandan Rao opposed, claiming it was a move driven by vote-bank politics.

Calling for public support, Rao urged voters to back BJP candidate Deepak Reddy, stating that, unlike Congress and BRS, the BJP is committed to genuine development and people’s welfare.